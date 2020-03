The Old Jail

With social distancing being necessary I have taken walks in places that I know there will be very few, if any, people so I can keep at least 6 feet away from anyone else. The old correctional facility that I spent some time in when I first arrived in Canada seemed like a good spot. Dont panic folks. I spent my time working there not as a guest :) It closed in 2002 or 2003. I dont remember which year. I am not sure what is going to happen to the area but it sure does have some stories to tell.