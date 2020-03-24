Story Board-hide and seek

With the weather not being as one would like it...it's a little grey and gloomy here right now...and social distancing meaning no play dates with their friends... the bears decided to play hide and seek in doors. Teddy thought he had found the perfect place to hide from Tedward. Teddy got his idea from having a play date with one of his friends at Christmas time. You see his friend Rupert has an Elf who comes to visit each Christmas. He keeps and eye on Rupert to make sure he is being good and reports back to Santa. Teddy and Tedward are really pleased that there is no Elf hiding in their home and watching them. They are often up to no good and would never have Santa come visit with them. Anyway the Elf had slipped into the hole in the middle of the toilet paper roll and was very hard to find...in fact the bears never did find him. They had to give up. So long story short....Teddy thought that was where he would hide. He forgot to take into account that he is not quite as slender as Elf. Wouldnt you know it. Teddy got stuck. He had to call on Tedward to come rescue him. As luck would have it Tedward is a great climber. I think he has dreams of climbing Mount Everest just like Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay did. For a small bear he has some very big dreams. Anyway Tedward managed to rescue Teddy. Teddy decided after that he did not want to play hide and seek any more and found other things to do.

I'm sure the sun will come out again soon and all the craziness of social distancing and COVID-19 will go away and life will go back to our old normal. Have a great day no matter what you are doing. Love and hugs from the bears and me to you and your family. Keep safe everyone. ❤️❤️❤️