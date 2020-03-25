A Little Help

Teddy and Tedward are being extra careful with their hand washing these days. They are trying really hard to stay safe from this nasty virus. They are staying home, washing their hands, washing all the food that comes into the house. They even wiped down the bag of flour with a damp cloth that had been in bleach and water. They do require a little help from each other to get the hand washing happening cause they got a rather large bottle of soap this time. They learned that when they work as a team anything is possible.