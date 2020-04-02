One Subject - Day 2

Lockdown day…. Tedard has no idea. He has lost track of the days. Tedward said it felt like day 11tee700. Wow. I didn’t even realize that was a number. Eleventee Seven Hundred I guess it’s a number for bears 😂

After the daily chores Tedward decided to spend some time in Facebook land. Sneaking peeks at your FacebHe was just lurking in the background and taking a look at peoples pages. Not leaving any comments. Just watching to see what everyone has been up to and what they are doing during the lockdown. Tedward was very alarmed at a comment he saw on a post. He knows that this is a difficult time for everyone. It’s very difficult for him too. He is missing his friends and family. He is even missing out on some very special things he had planned. He is very concerned about not completing things on his bucket list, going to music festivals, traveling, going shopping, dining out, adventures at water parks…Oh the list is endless.

Tedward decided that in all this lockdown stuff those things had to be put on hold…well some of them. He even decided that some of the things on his bucket lists were just not important any more. Tedward decided he was smart enough to come up with some ideas of making some of those things happen.

Tedward got out the photo album and decided to look at the photos and have conversations with each and every person in his family album. You see he is a very tech savvy bear and he knows how to use Skype and the video chat thing in Facebook Messenger. Sure it’s not the same as seeing them in person and giving them a hug but it’s so much safer that way right now.

Over the next few days Tedward will show you a few more of the ways he is going to manage to do some of the things he had planned.

Keep safe everyone. Stay well. Love and hugs from Tedward and me.

