Previous
Next
Happy Birthday by k1w1
Photo 1143

Happy Birthday

Tedward and Teddy heard from a little birdie that there was a special lady turning 100 years old today. She is Alison's grandma. They were very sad that because we are all in lockdown nobody could go and have a big huge family party with her. Teddy and Tedward love parties. They love all the hugs and fun times at a party. Especially one as special as when someone turns 100. Teddy said he could not even count that far so it must be a very large number. I told the bears that Alison's mommy and daddy had gone over to see her and that they had a big sign made wishing her a very happy 100th birthday. They thought that was a great idea but they also thought that they should have cake to celebrate Grandma Freda's birthday. When I told them they really didnt need cake until after they had eaten dinner they told me that it was a special occasion and so cake eating was essential. Wishing Alison's grandma a very happy birthday. Love and hugs from the bears and me
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

K1W1

ace
@k1w1
Update: For a number of reasons...mostly health...I have been away for a while. I'm hoping to get back here and stay. We are...
313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Happy Birthday Grandma Freda! What an amazing milestone!
April 8th, 2020  
summerfield ace
awwww. poor babies couldn't see grandma. but they have cake. and speaking of cake, i want some, i better see if i can make one.
April 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise