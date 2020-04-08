Happy Birthday

Tedward and Teddy heard from a little birdie that there was a special lady turning 100 years old today. She is Alison's grandma. They were very sad that because we are all in lockdown nobody could go and have a big huge family party with her. Teddy and Tedward love parties. They love all the hugs and fun times at a party. Especially one as special as when someone turns 100. Teddy said he could not even count that far so it must be a very large number. I told the bears that Alison's mommy and daddy had gone over to see her and that they had a big sign made wishing her a very happy 100th birthday. They thought that was a great idea but they also thought that they should have cake to celebrate Grandma Freda's birthday. When I told them they really didnt need cake until after they had eaten dinner they told me that it was a special occasion and so cake eating was essential. Wishing Alison's grandma a very happy birthday. Love and hugs from the bears and me