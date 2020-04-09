So That's How The Story Ended

Tedward is such a great story teller. Teddy gets so engrossed in Tedward's stories that he can forget where he is. He can forget all the craziness in the world around him. Sometimes Tedward is a touch mean to him and tells scary stories. Teddy does not like those ones so much. What he does like though is hearing nice stories of days long ago before the lockdown began or stories about all the wonderful things and the amazing adventures his great grandfather went on.

Keep safe and stay well everyone. Love and hugs to you all from the bears and me :)