Thoughtful Bear

It is such a difficult time right now. This is a time when we are meant to be with family celebrating, rejoicing, gathering....yet here we are in a world wide crisis situation. We are unable to connect in person and Tedward is finding that so very difficult. When you are a huggie kind of bear you really miss the social contact with friends and family. He is looking forward to a time when all this is behind us. He is hopeful though that some of the things he is seeing now continue into our new out of lockdown world. Tedward says his heart is fast filling up with love for all the people he has met virtually. He said never before has he seen so many people willing to give and to help, to reach out to folks they dont even know. He is hopeful that the good parts of tis crisis stay in our communities. Keep safe and stay well everyone. Happy Easter from the bears and me.