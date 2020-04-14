Stuck

After listening to Tedward telling stories of the older generations of the family Teddy decided he was going to be a tree climbing, fire spotting bear. Teddy had no problem scaling the tree all the way to the smaller branches which he said were miles and miles up in the air. Teddy said he could see all the way to forever from up there. Sadly when it was time to come down he was not so sure of himself. Being able to see forever was great until coming down. He had to enlist the help of Tedward but was too scared to let go of the tree to take the offered paw. Once he was down he said he could have done it all by himself but he wanted Tedward to feel important and like he was always needed...yeah right Teddy. We believe you.