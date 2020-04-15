Finally Home

So the day finally arrived. Tedward's identical twin brother Edward came home. He is out of quarentine after being on a journey of more days that either Tedward or Teddy can even count. It must be way more than 11tee700 cause we know that Teddy can count that far. Teddy and Tedward were shocked to see all the jewels hanging round his neck. Edward had been to Mardi Gras and was able to get green and gold beads...his favourite colours. Edward had been on such a great journey over the winter. He told stories of coming face to face with gators in Florida. Tedward and Teddy both thought by the way he was telling his stories that he meant out in the wild. That was not actually the case. He paid a visit to Gatroland in sunny Florida. He visited St Augustine, the oldest city in the United States. He said he even visited the fountain of youth and that is why he was looking so young and handsome...I on the other hand think he looks pretty worse for wear. He went to The Alamo in Texas, the giant Redwood forest in Sequoia National Park. Oh the places he visited during the months he was away. Edwards stories went well in to the night. Some were pretty realistic sounding for a wandering bear but others were....lets just say if they were fishing stories....Keep safe and stay well. Love and hugs to you all from the bears and me.