Bear Necessities

Without a doubt hugs are the bare necessities of life. I'm not sure about you guys but the bears and I are huggers and we sure are missing our social contact and our hugs from friends and family. If we can all do our part by staying home and social distancing...personal distancing really....we can still meet up here and there in cyberspace...we should be able to win this war against our invisible enemy. Keep safe and stay well everyone. Love and hugs to you all from the bears and me.