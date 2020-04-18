Shall We Dance

What's a bear meant to do when they are in lockdown? Dance of course. Tedward and Teddy decided that rather than participate in the rather over the top and body stressing exercises that Edward thinks are good for them they would dance. The music was turned up and they waltzed, and Beartrotted (that's kind of like a foxtrot but for bears) about the living room. They danced and sang until they had blisters on the soles of their feet :) What a great day. It sure was much better than doing any of the chores off the huge to do list. Have a wonderful day everyone. Keep safe and stay well. Love and hugs from the bears and me.