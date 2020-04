Guess Who

Poor Edward. He is still trying to catch up after his long journey home but there is not a moments rest. How can you have rest when you are living with a small energetic bear? Edward realizes that Teddy is just so happy to see him and this is why he is not giving him a moments peace. Edward agrees though that it feels so great to be loved and wanted. Keep safe and stay well everyone. Love and hugs from the bears and me.