Since I am now working some real crazy hours I'm finding myself having to sleep during the day. Teddy and Tedward decided they were going to be helpful bears while I was sleeping today. They decided to make some room darkening curtains for the windows in the bedroom. They have done an excellent job so far. I do hope they continue and get them made for every room in our home. It's not really slave labour is it if it's just a tiny little home?