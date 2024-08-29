Previous
Acacia by k4kno
Acacia

Otherwise known as Wattle definitely spring here in NZ
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Brian Knowles

@k4kno
Dianne ace
Welcome to 365 - I hope you enjoy it. I’ve met your mum a few times on her NZ visits.
August 29th, 2024  
