16 / 365
DSC_0375Fungi 2
These little fungi were covering a fallen branch near High Shoal Falls. The sun came out for a bit today so we went back to the Falls to see how the water was flowing after last nights rains.
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
Kate
@k9photo
Tags
nikon
macro
fungi
micro
d3500
KV
Super sharp shot and excellent color and composition. Fav.
January 16th, 2020
