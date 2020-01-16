DSC_0375Fungi 2

Previous
Fungi 2
16 / 365

Fungi 2

These little fungi were covering a fallen branch near High Shoal Falls. The sun came out for a bit today so we went back to the Falls to see how the water was flowing after last nights rains.
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Kate

@k9photo
KV
Super sharp shot and excellent color and composition. Fav.
January 16th, 2020  
