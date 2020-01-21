Previous
Next
Starling by k9photo
21 / 365

Starling

This is one of several European Starlings that are are bullies at my feeders. They are even aggressive with other starlings.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Kate

@k9photo
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV
Nice detail and color!
January 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise