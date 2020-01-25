Previous
Next
Stained Glass Window by k9photo
25 / 365

Stained Glass Window

This stained glass window is located in what used to be a church. It reminds me of rosetta windows that I've seen in some churches. The building is now used by Bartow County and is located in downtown Cartersville, Georgia.
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Kate

@k9photo
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise