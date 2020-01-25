Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
25 / 365
Stained Glass Window
This stained glass window is located in what used to be a church. It reminds me of rosetta windows that I've seen in some churches. The building is now used by Bartow County and is located in downtown Cartersville, Georgia.
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
@k9photo
25
photos
9
followers
23
following
6% complete
View this month »
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
25th January 2020 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
window
,
nikon
,
georgia
,
stained glass
,
cartersville
,
d3500
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close