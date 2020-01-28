Previous
Time for Bed by k9photo
Time for Bed

As I was set up to shoot sunset a flock of birds flew thru my frame.
28th January 2020

Kate

@k9photo
KV
Love the birds... they add interest to the shot. The color is gorgeous.
January 29th, 2020  
