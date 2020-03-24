Previous
Weed Beauty by k9photo
Weed Beauty

I think this is henbit and, although it is considered a weed, it has its own beauty.
'What is a weed? A plant whose virtues have not yet been discovered.' Ralph Waldo Emerson
Kate

Kate
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
Jan Bell
Lovely, I've not weeded the garden yet going to see what makes it way into my garden to make a home. Good for the wildlife also.
March 24th, 2020  
