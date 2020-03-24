Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
84 / 365
Weed Beauty
I think this is henbit and, although it is considered a weed, it has its own beauty.
'What is a weed? A plant whose virtues have not yet been discovered.' Ralph Waldo Emerson
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
84
photos
22
followers
49
following
23% complete
View this month »
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
24th March 2020 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
purple
,
nikon
,
weed
,
henbit
,
d3500
Jan Bell
Lovely, I've not weeded the garden yet going to see what makes it way into my garden to make a home. Good for the wildlife also.
March 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close