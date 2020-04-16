Sign up
107 / 365
Hungry
This downy woodpecker is a frequent visitor to our suet feeder.
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
16th April 2020 1:05pm
sky
nikon
suet
downy woodpecker
d3500
Hope D Jennings
ace
I love these little clowns!
April 17th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
They are clowns but, still admire their acrobatics.
April 17th, 2020
