Rainbow Cloud by k9photo
109 / 365

Rainbow Cloud

Walking around the neighborhood I happened to look up at the clouds. Then this rainbow cloud formed along the "wings" of the cloud bird.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Kate

@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year.
KV ace
Phenomenal!!! Super fav. What a cool sundog!
April 18th, 2020  
