Day Lilies by k9photo
145 / 365

Day Lilies

"A lily or a rose never pretends, and its beauty is what it is." Jiddu Krishnamurti
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
Photo Details

