Hydrangea by k9photo
Hydrangea

“Flowers are the music of the ground. From earth’s lips spoken without sound.” (Edwin Curran)
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
