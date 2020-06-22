Sign up
Mushroom Gills
I think this is the gills of a clouded agaric mushroom.
"There are only 2 facts to bear in mind when selecting fungi: 1) All fungi are edible. 2) Some fungi are not edible more than once." (Terry Pratchett & Bernard Pearson)
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
22nd June 2020 10:43am
nikon
mushroom
micro
d3500
