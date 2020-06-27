Sign up
Leafhopper
Although leafhoppers are a nuisance in the garden, they are interesting insects. This one is quite colorful and is on our swamp sunflower plant. "Every leaf speaks bliss to me." (Emily Bronte)
27th June 2020
Kate
@k9photo
Dustyloup
Never heard of a leaf hopper. Love the markings and colors
June 27th, 2020
KV
Love the DOF and point of focus in this shot... makes for an interesting composition.
June 27th, 2020
Linda Godwin
nice selective focus
June 27th, 2020
Santina
perfect focus, an interesting insect, new to me
June 27th, 2020
