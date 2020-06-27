Previous
Next
Leafhopper by k9photo
179 / 365

Leafhopper

Although leafhoppers are a nuisance in the garden, they are interesting insects. This one is quite colorful and is on our swamp sunflower plant. "Every leaf speaks bliss to me." (Emily Bronte)
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dustyloup ace
Never heard of a leaf hopper. Love the markings and colors
June 27th, 2020  
KV ace
Love the DOF and point of focus in this shot... makes for an interesting composition.
June 27th, 2020  
Linda Godwin
nice selective focus
June 27th, 2020  
Santina ace
perfect focus, an interesting insect, new to me
June 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise