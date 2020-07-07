Previous
Flowing River by k9photo
189 / 365

Flowing River

"Life is a flowing river. We came from earth and water. We will go back there after the magic of life." (Debasish Mridha)
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
51% complete

Photo Details

KV ace
Love the contrast, waves, bubbles, and circles... so cool!
July 7th, 2020  
