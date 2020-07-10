Sign up
Wakeboard Triptych
Attempting to learn to use the continuous shooting mode on my camera. And this is my first attempt at a triptych.
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
Kate
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
nikon
triptych
wakeboard
d3500
technique-stopaction
KV
ace
Awesome job catching the action... love this.
July 10th, 2020
bruni
ace
You did very well with the triptych. nice stopaction. fav.
July 10th, 2020
