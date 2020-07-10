Previous
Wakeboard Triptych by k9photo
192 / 365

Wakeboard Triptych

Attempting to learn to use the continuous shooting mode on my camera. And this is my first attempt at a triptych.
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Kate

@k9photo
Kate
KV ace
Awesome job catching the action... love this.
July 10th, 2020  
bruni ace
You did very well with the triptych. nice stopaction. fav.
July 10th, 2020  
