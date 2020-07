Plant Bowen night

This shot was taken after my other Plant Bowen shot. The sky was darker with the stars coming out. The lights on the stacks were flashing their warning and the smoke continued to pour out of the smokestacks. Since it's been so hot here I presume this coal-burning power plant is generating quite a bit of electricity to meet the extra demand from all the A/Cs that are running so much. I still have much to learn about nighttime photography.