Faith
This has been the official insignia of the United Methodist Church since its founding in 1968. Its simple design is rich in symbolism. See
https://www.umc.org/en/content/ask-the-umc-has-the-united-methodist-church-always-had-an-official-symbol
for a more detailed explanation.
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
Tags
nikon
,
cross
,
flame
,
methodist
,
insignia
,
d3500
KV
ace
Simple, striking, and beautiful... awesome insignia.
August 1st, 2020
