Faith by k9photo
214 / 365

Faith

This has been the official insignia of the United Methodist Church since its founding in 1968. Its simple design is rich in symbolism. See https://www.umc.org/en/content/ask-the-umc-has-the-united-methodist-church-always-had-an-official-symbol for a more detailed explanation.
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

KV ace
Simple, striking, and beautiful... awesome insignia.
August 1st, 2020  
