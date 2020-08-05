Sign up
218 / 365
Splash Mount
This young man looked like he could have said "I wakeboard because Alice wasn't the only person to find their wonderland." (unknown)
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
5th August 2020 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nikon
,
splash
,
wakeboard
,
d3500
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great action shot, you capture those splashes so well.
August 5th, 2020
KazzaMazoo
ace
Cool action shot.
August 5th, 2020
