Previous
Next
221 / 365
Moth on Zinnia
"This world is made out of sugar. It can crumble so easily but don't be afraid to stick out your tongue and taste it." (Sarah Kay)
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
2
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
221
photos
52
followers
38
following
60% complete
View this month »
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
8th August 2020 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
yellow
,
nikon
,
pink
,
moth
,
zinnia
,
d3500
KV
ace
Gorgeous flower... nice detail on the moth and flower.
August 8th, 2020
Pat Thacker
Lovely shot. The centre of the flower is particularly nice.
August 8th, 2020
