Eastern Tiger Swallowtail
"Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over, it became a butterfly." (unknown)
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
21st August 2020 2:18pm
Tags
orange
,
butterfly
,
sony
,
zinnia
,
eastern tiger swallowtail
,
7aiii
Cazzi
ace
Beautiful capture!
August 21st, 2020
KV
ace
Lovely composition and excellent post processing.
August 21st, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Gorgeous shot
August 21st, 2020
bruni
ace
Awesome shot. fav.
August 21st, 2020
