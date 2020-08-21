Previous
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail by k9photo
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail

"Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over, it became a butterfly." (unknown)
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Kate

Cazzi ace
Beautiful capture!
August 21st, 2020  
KV ace
Lovely composition and excellent post processing.
August 21st, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Gorgeous shot
August 21st, 2020  
bruni ace
Awesome shot. fav.
August 21st, 2020  
