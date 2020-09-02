Sign up
246 / 365
Corn Moon Rise
"If I tell you there's cheese on the moon, bring the crackers." (Tyronn Lue)
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
247
photos
56
followers
39
following
2
1
1
365
ILCE-7M3
2nd September 2020 9:05pm
Public
reflection
lake
marina
full moon
moonrise
corn moon
sony a7iii
Chantelle Sheard
Cool Fav 🙂
September 3rd, 2020
