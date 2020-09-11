Sign up
Spidey Sense
The morning sun made this web radiate. "Each of us is a unique strand in the intricate web of life and here to make a difference." (Deepak Chopra) Thinking of all those who made a difference 19 years ago.
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
Tags
spider web
,
sony a7iii
KV
ace
Amazing web... I love all the supporting lines outside of the circular web... lovely bokeh too. Fav
September 11th, 2020
