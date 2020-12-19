Previous
Next
Crab Legs by k9photo
354 / 365

Crab Legs

"You cannot teach a crab to walk straight." (Aristophanes) This is especially true if it is missing two of its legs! I spotted this on the beach during our recent camping trip. Something must have had a crab for lunch!
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I started the 365 project this calendar year and now am approaching the end of a full year on 365project. I do read all your...
97% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise