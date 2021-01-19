Sign up
Photo 385
Cattail Seed Masses
"the long tapers
of cattails
are bursting and floating away over
the blue shoulders
of the ponds,..." (Mary Oliver, New and Selected Poems vol 1)
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Tags
seeds
,
cattail
Linda Godwin
I love this in the grey tones
January 19th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wonderful black and white! A lovely comp.
January 19th, 2021
Etienne
ace
Another delicate picture of nature
January 19th, 2021
