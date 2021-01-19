Previous
Cattail Seed Masses by k9photo
Cattail Seed Masses

"the long tapers
of cattails
are bursting and floating away over
the blue shoulders

of the ponds,..." (Mary Oliver, New and Selected Poems vol 1)
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Linda Godwin
I love this in the grey tones
January 19th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wonderful black and white! A lovely comp.
January 19th, 2021  
Etienne ace
Another delicate picture of nature
January 19th, 2021  
