Photo 400
Feather
"Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul - and sings the tunes without the words - and never stops at all." (Emily Dickinson)
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
0
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd February 2021 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
feather
,
for2021
