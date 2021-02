Tree Abstract 1

“Abstraction allows man to see with his mind what he cannot see physically with his eyes....Abstract art enables the artist to perceive beyond the tangible, to extract the infinite out of the finite. It is the emancipation of the mind. It is an exploration into unknown areas.” (Arshile Gorky)



It's a rainy day today so I am using photos taken a few days ago. I liked the results of these camera movement shots, even though it was UCM and not ICM.