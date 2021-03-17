Sign up
Photo 442
Yellow Noodles
"If anyone ever tells you your dreams are silly, remember there's some millionaire walking around that invented the pool noodle." (unknown) These hanging noodles are a play feature at Smith-Gilbert Gardens.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Tags
yellow
rainbow2021
