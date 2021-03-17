Previous
Next
Yellow Noodles by k9photo
Photo 442

Yellow Noodles

"If anyone ever tells you your dreams are silly, remember there's some millionaire walking around that invented the pool noodle." (unknown) These hanging noodles are a play feature at Smith-Gilbert Gardens.
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise