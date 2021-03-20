Sign up
Photo 445
Ornamental Cabbage
“To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” (Audrey Hepburn)
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
Kate
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Tags
purple
cabbage
rainbow2021
Diana
ace
Gorgeous colours and quote.
March 20th, 2021
