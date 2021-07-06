Sign up
Photo 553
White Peacock Butterfly macro
"...the males get belligerently involved in protecting their host plant territories from other males and insects, where the females would lay their eggs." (
https://www.butterflyidentification.com/white-peacock.htm)
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Tags
macro
,
butterfly
,
white peacock
,
smith gilbert gardens
