White Peacock Butterfly macro by k9photo
White Peacock Butterfly macro

"...the males get belligerently involved in protecting their host plant territories from other males and insects, where the females would lay their eggs." ( https://www.butterflyidentification.com/white-peacock.htm)
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
