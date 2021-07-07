Previous
Queen Monarchs with Caterpillars by k9photo
Photo 554

Queen Monarchs with Caterpillars

The queen monarchs were enjoying the milkweed flowers and laying eggs. If you look closely at the leaf on the left you can spot what I think are 1st instar and 2nd instar caterpillars.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very cool capture!
July 7th, 2021  
Diana ace
Absolutely amazing capture, they sure are having a feast.
July 7th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
July 7th, 2021  
