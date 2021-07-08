Zinnia Variety

Last year we spotted this patch of zinnias and sunflowers along the roadside. We were able to pull over to photograph the flowers as well as the butterflies enjoying the flowers. We discovered that the flowers were planted by this gentleman who just wanted to share the beauty. We met the whole family as the flower patch was across from the family driveway. We were invited up to the house to see more flowers. They were such nice people. And so again this year the gentleman has planted his zinnias and sunflowers to share with passerby's.