Emerging by k9photo
Emerging

"To everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven." (Ecclesiastes 3:1) As the black-eyed suzy bud begins to emerge, the eye can see the inner part of the flower-to-be.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Kate

Asli ace
Kate, this is so beautiful!
July 10th, 2021  
