Photo 557
Emerging
"To everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven." (Ecclesiastes 3:1) As the black-eyed suzy bud begins to emerge, the eye can see the inner part of the flower-to-be.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
1
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
653
photos
97
followers
83
following
13
1
1
365
ILCE-6600
9th July 2021 10:44am
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
macro
,
bud
,
black-eyed suzy
Asli
ace
Kate, this is so beautiful!
July 10th, 2021
