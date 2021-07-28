Sign up
Photo 575
Gulf Fritillary
"O, Sunshine! The most precious gold to be found on earth." (Roman Payne) This butterfly has faded color and battered wings but the sunlight turned it golden.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
2
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
683
photos
98
followers
84
following
568
569
570
571
572
573
574
575
Tags
butterfly
,
echinacea
,
gulf fritillary
Granny7
ace
Stunning, great light
July 28th, 2021
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and light.
July 28th, 2021
