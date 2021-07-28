Previous
Gulf Fritillary by k9photo
Photo 575

Gulf Fritillary

"O, Sunshine! The most precious gold to be found on earth." (Roman Payne) This butterfly has faded color and battered wings but the sunlight turned it golden.
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Granny7 ace
Stunning, great light
July 28th, 2021  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and light.
July 28th, 2021  
