Hungry Caterpillar

As the spicebush caterpillar nears pupation it changes from bright green to yellow/orange. For a video of pupation see https://fb.watch/75bTfOMI77/
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
158% complete

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
You captured some nice details of the changes!
July 31st, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Amazing that it is going to morph into something quite spectacular.
July 31st, 2021  
