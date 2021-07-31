Sign up
Photo 578
Hungry Caterpillar
As the spicebush caterpillar nears pupation it changes from bright green to yellow/orange. For a video of pupation see
https://fb.watch/75bTfOMI77/
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Tags
caterpillar
,
spicebush
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
You captured some nice details of the changes!
July 31st, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Amazing that it is going to morph into something quite spectacular.
July 31st, 2021
