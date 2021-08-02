Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 580
Leaf
"I was floating on a river of calm, a leaf on a current." (Laura Whitcomb) This leaf was actually caught on a rock in the shallow waters of Raccoon Creek below High Shoals Falls.
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
691
photos
98
followers
84
following
158% complete
View this month »
573
574
575
576
577
578
579
580
Latest from all albums
576
109
110
577
578
111
579
580
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
2nd August 2021 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blackandwhite
,
leaf
,
rock
,
creek
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close