Photo 590
Butterfly Pea
As I walked the dog at one of our rest stops I spotted this beautiful flower in a vacant lot.
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
713
photos
99
followers
84
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
12th August 2021 12:48pm
blue
lavender
wildflower
butterfly pea
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
A lovely capture too!
August 12th, 2021
