Beautyberry

"American beauty-berry most often grows 3-5 ft. tall and usually just as wide, It can reach 9 ft. in height in favorable soil and moisture conditions. It has long, arching branches and yellow-green fall foliage, but its most striking feature is the clusters of glossy, iridescent-purple fruit (sometimes white) which hug the branches at leaf axils in the fall and winter." (www.wildflower.org) And from a Google search: "Contrary to popular belief, the brilliant berries are not toxic; they can be used to make a pretty, delectable, rose-colored spread that tastes like mild elderberry jelly, Dyring says. American Indians made beautyberry tea to treat illnesses." I took this about 2 weeks ago at Smith Gilbert Gardens. The berries were still in abundance when I visited the gardens today.