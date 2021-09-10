Previous
Buddies by k9photo
Photo 619

Buddies

We unexpectedly had no service at the campgrounds where we have been for the past few days. Uploading several photos to try to catch up for the month. No need to comment. Sorry I haven’t been able to view and comment on your photos.
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
170% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful animals.
September 14th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful horses!
September 14th, 2021  
